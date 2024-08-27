Focus on Kids, an initiative created by Melissa Masonbrink and Chris Chamberlain, Rock Port, is a program intended to spotlight the incredible opportunity to change the lives of children beyond your own family.

Focus on Kids will host the Pancake Man at Rock Port R-II School Friday, August 30, 2024. The Pancake Man will serve lunch to all students and staff K-12. Sponsors of the event are: Rock Port Oil & Tire, A Perfect 10, Proctor & Sons Construction, Stoner Drug, Bank Midwest, Citizens Bank & Trust, Food Country, Chamberlain family, Quilters Boutique, Happy Hills Gas & Coffee Co., Midwest Data Center, Rock Port Telephone Co., Mo Valley Ag, Roger Livengood & Associates, Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative, JumpStart Nutrition, Griffin Farms, Parker & Clover Daycare, Lola’s Paw Spa, and Channel 5L Agronomy.