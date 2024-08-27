A street matting project took place last week in Tarkio. A new surface was poured from 1st to 4th streets on Main Street. Trucks were lined up on Main from 1st all the way to 6th to keep the assembly line going as quickly and smoothly as possible.
August 27, 2024
A street matting project took place last week in Tarkio. A new surface was poured from 1st to 4th streets on Main Street. Trucks were lined up on Main from 1st all the way to 6th to keep the assembly line going as quickly and smoothly as possible.