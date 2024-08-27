Ride The Wind Day was Friday, August 23, 2024, so Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care residents did just that. Several of them hopped on the backs of motorcycles and some rode in an open top convertible and took a few cruises up and down Main Street in Tarkio. Members of the Heartland Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, including Marshall and Annette Kaplan, Jim Eagans, and Yoli Ackerman gave the motorycle rides and Eric Krutz gave the convertible rides. With smiles on their faces and enjoying the wind in their hair, residents participating in “Ride The Wind” included Gary Wiley (above, left), and Larry Stanford (above, right), as well as the others pictured.

Phyllis Jackson

Rod Wilcox

Deldene Lowder

Teresa Amthor

Rose Owens

Danny Gibler

Reed Evans