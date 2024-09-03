Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest will be held at Griffith Park in Mound City, Missouri, Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Now in its 15th year, the Winefest will welcome over 1,400 visitors who come to enjoy wine-tasting, live music, grape stomping, food and to shop a variety of vendors.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries from Northwest Missouri will be offering tastings of their spirits to guests 21 years and older. Guests can purchase spirits directly from their booth or may visit the onsite cash bar, provided by Toad Hollar Bar & Grill, while they shop from approximately 60 vendors, or just sit back and enjoy the live music. This year’s music performances include Jennifer George, Curtis Wayne Stroud, Party Punch, and Derrek Stoner. Food truck vendors will also be on-site.

Winefest is a fundraiser for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation.