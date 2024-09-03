The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, August 29, 2024:

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Chivon J. Levendahl – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Sundell. Case continued to October 17, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for service or dismissal.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Theresa A. McCoy – Show Cause Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Sundell. Defendant appears in person, served July 23, 2024. Revival of judgment granted.

Jean Wany vs. Wayne Wallingford – Trial Setting on Refusing Breathalyzer. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lotven. Defendant appears by Counsel Smith. Case continued to October 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for Trial.

State vs. Jaylen Anthony Andrews – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree; and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Amphetamine Or Methamphetamine and Stealing – Value Less Than $150 And No Prior Stealing Offense. Capias warrant still in place.

State vs. Damian P. David – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and fine paid in full.

State vs. Michael D. Eddlemon – Case Review on Conservation Violation Possess And Transport Into, Within Or Out Of This State Illegally Taken Wildlife and Take Or Attempt To Take Turkeys From Public Roadway. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $149.50 fine on Count 1, $300.00 fine on Count 2, and a $50.00 fine on Count 3. All costs and fines to be paid in full or appear on October 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Islambek Esenaliev – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Refusal To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Defendant failed to appear. Case set for October 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for Hearing on Motion to Withdraw.

State vs. Chyloh A. Miller – Plea Hearing on Felony DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Sundell. Defendant acknowledges receipt of complaint and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $500 fine on amended charge plus court costs. Apply bond ordered. Costs and fine paid in full.

State vs. Stacy Ann Morris – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney LaSalle. Case set for October 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Mohammed Salad Hussein – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Defendant failed to appear. Case set for October 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for Hearing on Motion to Withdraw.

State vs. Caleb M. Schlote – Initial Appearance on Mis-demeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Arnold and waives arraignment. Defendant advised of right to counsel/public defender, to remain silent, and use of statement, and Bond Review Hearing. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is sentenced SIS, 2 years probation supervised by PPS plus court costs on Count 1. Count 2 dismissed. Apply bond ordered. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Joseph Troy Smith – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Supplying Liquor To A Minor Or Intoxicated Person. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Plea of Not Guilty. Case set for October 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Jacobi Richard Tun-nell – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Sundell and has been previously arraigned. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty to Count 1 and is sentenced SIS, 2 years probation supervised by PPS and pay all court costs. Count 2 dismissed. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Jean A. Wany – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) and DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case set for October 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

Rock Port vs. Stacy L. Caldwell – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Operated Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for October 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Stacy L. Caldwell – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Operated Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for October 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Stacy L. Caldwell – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Failed To Register Vehicle.Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for October 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Bobby W. Danton – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (11-15 Mph Over). City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for October 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Jennifer M. Funk-Blazek – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (20-25 Mph Over). Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a fine of $215.50 plus $34.50 court costs. Costs and fine paid in full.

Rock Port vs. Danial Legand Liess – Plea/Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other Property Damage. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is sentenced SIS on Count 1. Defendant is placed on 1 year of court supervised probation. Court cost of $34.50. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

Fairfax vs. Stacy Morris – Plea/Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other Vicious Animal (Two Counts). Case called. City appears by P.A. Henry. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for September 12, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Amber L. Bywater vs. Nathan E. Brown – Adult Abuse Hearing on Adult Abuse Stalking.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).