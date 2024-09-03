The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, August 22, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Following the dismissal of Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring, the commission approved moving forward with seeking applications and setting up interviews to fill the position.

Brian Testerman, sales representative for Metal Culverts, made a site visit and stopped in to introduce himself to the commission.

Jim Crawford, University Extension Specialist, was on the agenda to invite the commissioners to attend the annual fish fry and field day at the Graves-Chapple Farm August 26 and 27. He reported that the office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and they are currently interviewing for a part-time Youth Specialist.

Clerk Taylor presented and new seat belt usage policy to be inserted in the employee handbook. After reviewing, the commissioners voted to adopt the policy.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, presented three flood plain permits for approval. Permit numbers are 2024-02 for BRO-25, 2024-03 for BRO-24, and 2024-04 for BRO-26. BRO-26 is the only project located in the flood plain. All documents were in order and approved.

Chad Ottmann stopped in to visit with the commission about some electrical issues at the courthouse. All issues discussed were within normal upkeep and the commission requested that he move forward as soon as possible with the upgrades.

Atchison County Treasurer Debbie True met with the commission and submitted her letter of resignation, effective December 31, 2024. She stated it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the wonderful people of Atchison County the past 34 years, but it was time to enjoy her grandchildren. The commission accepted the letter and thanked her for her years of service to Atchison County.

Clerk Taylor will contact the governor’s office and the local committees to begin the appointment process.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.