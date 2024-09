The following incarcerations were recorded from August 12, 2024, to September 1, 2024, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Kevin Soza Diaz, 31, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. September 1, 2024, in Tarkio, Missouri, by the Tarkio Police Department for: Well Being Hold.