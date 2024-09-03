The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed August 16, 2024, by William and Brenda Holmes to James Sperber for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 19, 2024, by Ryan and Josie White to Rebecca and Charles Viets and Jayden Viets for Lot 10, Block 1, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 19, 2024, by Carpenter Land Company, LLC, to Meadowlark Investments, LLC, for land in Sections 13 and 14, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 19, 2024, by Premier Properties and Investments, LLC, to Trev Martin for Lot 10, Block 4, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 21, 2024, by Samuel and Afton Hannah to Ryan and Josie White for Lots 32 and 33, Northview Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 22, 2024, by Atchison County Farm Bureau, Inc. to West Atchison Fire Protection District for Lot 5, Block 23, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 22, 2024, by Midwest Chic Boutique, LLC, to Atchison County Farm Bureau for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 1, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 22, 2024, by Turnbull Farms, LLC, to Augustus Hurst for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 23, 2024, by Jared and Kari Meyerkorth to Jared Meyerkorth, Trustee of the Jared Meyerkorth Trust, and Kari Meyerkorth, Trustee of the Kari Meyerkorth Trust, for land in Sections 9 and 10, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed August 23, 2024, by Jared and Kari Meyerkorth to Jared Meyerkorth, Trustee of the Jared Meyerkorth Trust, for land in Section 10, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 23, 2024, by Jarrod and Kourtney Murphy to Tim and Keely Rogers for Lot 8, Block 2, Adams Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 23, 2024, by Regina Baruth to Isaac Reyer and Madison Driskell for Lots 7 and 8, Block 6, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed August 26, 2024, by Jennifer and Corey Lesher to Cynthia Livengood for Lots 5 and 6, Block 5, First Addition, Westboro, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed August 23, 2024, by Nancy Jorgensen to Russell Jorgensen II for land in Section 5, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.