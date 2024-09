Annalee Livengood of rural Tarkio, Missouri, was selected as the Trojanettes 14U Softball Team Defensive Player of the Year at the annual banquet August 11, 2024. Her fielding percentage was 97%, only committing five errors on 181 attempts in 53 games. She played catcher and 3rd base. Annalee is the daughter of Curt and Carrie Livengood. (Submitted photos)