The Pike Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge on Route 111 in Atchison County, Missouri, was reopened to traffic Tuesday, August 27 following a rehabilitation project.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/missouri-route-111-missouri-route-46-and-route-yy-bridge-replacement-atchison-and-gentry

