Peru State’s Oak Bowl in earlier years.

Peru State’s Oak Bowl underwent a major renovation in the early 2010’s. A record attendance of 2,934 was reported when the Oak Bowl was reopened. (Submitted photos)

Peru State College, its Athletic Department, and the Foundation are inviting all Bobcat alumni and friends to a celebration at the first home football game of the 2024 season on Saturday, September 7. The Bobcats will be facing Central Methodist (Missouri). Game time is 6:00 p.m.

The Athletic Department is hosting its “Community Night.” All kids will get in free. There will be a face painter and balloon artist and concessions will be handled by Game Time Eats. The Foundation will be saluting its Oak Bowl donors that evening in their suites.

Fundraising for the major renovation of the Oak Bowl began in the early 2010’s. The $9 million dollar project was part of a campus-wide master plan completed in 2012. While the State of Nebraska provided the majority of the funding, the College and Foundation secured the additional funds necessary for the present-day facility which is still considered to one of the best stadiums in the NAIA.

The results of the project were dedicated in the fall of 2014 which provided an artificial turf field, landscaping, lighting, and seating for 2,000 fans. Additionally, new construction provided for concessions, a souvenir store, restrooms, suites for special guests, and much-improved press box facilities.

A record of 2,934 were in attendance when the Oak Bowl was reopened.

For more information, contact the Athletic Department at 402-872-2350 or the Foundation at 402-872-2304.