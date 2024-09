The 70s and 80s Reunion ‘End of Summer Bash’ was held Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Atchison County Memorial Building. Alumni and guests gathered to enjoy reminiscing and live music.

Class of 1989: Phyllis Duren Jones.

Class of 1988: Bob Barnhart, Michele Sulk Pfeil, Shauna Ottmann Farmer, and Troy Moser.

Class of 1987: Billy Thomas, Eric Abbott, Scott Schoonover, Steve Rosenbohm, W.C. Farmer, Mark Daugherty, Patrick Holmes, and Tony Shirley.

Class of 1986: Miles Leisman, Kerry Thomas, Todd King, Tina McKibben Danley, Randy Lininger, Kelly Ray Daugherty, and Thea Herron Knox.

Class of 1985: Trina Oluic, Brenda Danley Fairweather, Alice Parks Cramsey, and Pat Garst.

Class of 1984: Karen Allee Tietjen, Liz Watson Garst, Mark McMahon, David and Donna Schoonover Wedel, Matthew Leisman, Valorie Fischer Hedges, Todd Bennington, Quint Lingerfelt, Mike Welch, Malisa Groff Linthicum, Scott Daugherty, Joni Phelps, Mike Herron, Julie Muntz Joesting, Lisa Chastain Erdman, and Dee Ann Rosenbohm Crews.

Class of 1983: Jim Gilpin and Dean Needs.

Class of 1982: Shawn Minter, Shane Heits, Lynda Danley Gfeller, Jill Scamman Garst, Brad Burke, Lisa Littles Wilczek, Kelly Salfrank Schuler, Kim Scamman, Margee Bogenreif Hendrickson, and Becky Groff.

Class of 1981: Bernadine Ingram Mendenhall, Susette Daugherty Taylor, Sue Schoonover Daugherty, Zel Fischer, Amy Duntz McDonald, Whitney Tudor Rosenberger, Bill Danley, and Beverly Gilpin Bowman.

Class of 1980: Mark Wilczek, Shawna Heits Dampler, Julia Groff Cohen, and Audie Jackson.

Class of 1979: Mike Danley, Brenda Perry Hughes, Helena Basham Michel, Martha Roberts Larkin, Marlene Haynes Oaks, Elaine McMahon Lewis , Bob Stanton, Laura Corken Bond, Bill Laverentz, Garry Garst, and Jim Knierim.

Class of 1978: Julie Bogenreif Umbarger and Jay Erdman.

Class of 1974: Vickie Lingerfelt Molthan.