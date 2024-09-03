In a scene reminiscent of the Wild West, residents of Tarkio and people traveling through town on Thursday morning, August 29, might have witnessed Tarkio’s own lawmen on horse-back trying to wrangle a wayward calf back to its home pasture. Police Chief Tyson Gibbons, at top, was notified of a calf spotted roaming town. He asked Atchison County Sheriff-elect Andy Riley, above, who had a horse, to come assist and after a couple of hours and two miles of travel, the calf was safely returned home. (Submitted photos)

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, at about 8:00 a.m., the Tarkio Police Department received a report of a black calf with yellow tags crossing the golf course. The caller believed it may have been the same calf that was reported seen on Highway 59 in Tarkio approximately three weeks prior. Following the call, the calf was located on the Tarkio College campus and was chased north through the golf course and across 190th Street North of Tarkio. The calf ultimately went east through several bean fields back to about North 3rd Street. The calf was reluctant to return home and had to be guided back by Atchison County Sheriff-elect Andy Riley on horseback. Riley was contacted by Tarkio Police Chief Tyson Gibbons for the assist and Riley gladly responded.