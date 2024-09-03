The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has launched the “Show Me Smokefree” campaign. Through online and on-the-ground efforts, Show Me Smokefree aims to increase access to smoke-free air in all workplaces and public places, so that Missourians can be healthy no matter where they work or spend time.

Smoke-free environments protect people from secondhand smoke and vape aerosol, prevent youth from starting tobacco use, and help people quit. Yet only one in three Missourians are protected by smoke-free laws and some of these laws do not protect workers and customers in casinos, bars and restaurants. Exposure to secondhand smoke is one reason Missouri has high rates of cancer, heart attacks and stroke. Tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure are the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Missouri. Each year, 1,200 Missourians die due to exposure to secondhand smoke.

Show Me Smokefree includes on-the-ground campaign efforts designed to engage youth, residents, business owners and key decision-makers to work together to increase access to smoke-free air. Interested youth can join Next to Rise and learn ways to work with other Missouri high school students for new and improved smoke-free air laws in their communities.

Lexi Hillman, a Next to Rise Youth from La Monte High School in Pettis County said, “The Show Me Smokefree campaign has affected my community by bringing people together. I thought it was so cool for different people to come together to help improve the community for everyone.”

Visit ShowMeSmokefree.com to learn more or join the movement to increase access to smoke-free air. Show Me Smokefree also has dedicated Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages with shareable videos, images and other content explaining the importance of updating Missouri’s smoke-free air laws.