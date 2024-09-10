Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest will be held at Griffith Park in Mound City, Missouri, Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Now in its 15th year, the Winefest will welcome over 1,400 visitors who come to enjoy wine-tasting, live music, grape stomping, food and to shop a variety of vendors.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries from Northwest Missouri will be offering tastings of their spirits to guests 21 years and older. Spirit vendors include Backyard Vine & Wine, LLC, Baltimore Bend Vineyard, Fence Stile Vineyard & Winery, Prestyn’s Wine Bar, The Windy Wine Company, R/Farm Distillery, Saint James Winery, Black Pony Brewing Company, 1st Barrel Brewing, Delaney Vineyard and Winery, and Jowler Creek Vineyard. Guests can purchase spirits directly from their booth or may visit the onsite cash bar, provided by Toad Hollar Bar & Grill, while they shop from approximately 60 vendors, or just sit back and enjoy the live music. This year’s music performances include Jennifer George, Curtis Wayne Stroud, Party Punch, and Derek Stoner. Food truck vendors will also be on-site, including Enchilada Lady, Groovy’s Grub, CR BBQ and Catering, the Charcuterie Queen, J&E Cookie Shop, Sweet Tooth, Tasty Things, and Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn.

Tickets can be purchased online at nwmef.org/winefest or at the door. Admission includes: adults 21 years and older is $30 (includes wineglass and samples of wines); designated driver (purchased at the door only) is $15; children 12 and under (purchased at the door only) is $5; and 5 & under are free. No pets are allowed.

Winefest is a fundraiser for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation (NWMEF). NWMEF is a nonprofit organization which offers free and confidential business coaching in Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth Counties. For more information, contact Amanda Griffin at 1-660-572-0267, email gnwwinefest@gmail.com, or visit the website at nwmef.org.