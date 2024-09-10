The Rock Port R-II School District will hold an open house Thursday, September 12, in the new addition. Visitors are welcome any time after 5:00 p.m. during the volleyball game with East Atchison.

The East Atchison cross country teams will host their only home meet of the season – the Indian Run – on September 17, 2024, in Tarkio. The event, which will include junior high and high school races, will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the back end of the driving range at Tarkio Golf Course.

The Rock Port Blue Jays and their fans will be celebrating fall homecoming Friday, September 20. The students will participate in a number of activities throughout the week, culminating in a parade Friday afternoon and then a football game that evening against DeKalb.

Autumn is quickly approaching and several local individuals and businesses are selling pumpkins, gourds and mums. Be sure to shop local and stock up on your fall decor in Atchison County!

Harvest time is here and farmers are now in the fields reaping what they’ve sown. Please be mindful of slow tractors, combines, and other farm equipment as they make their way to and from the fields. Be patient if you get behind one and do not pass in no-passing zones.

