The Fairfax High School Marching Pride placed first in the Hamburg, Iowa, Popcorn Day Parade Saturday, September 7, 2024. Even missing three members, the band pulled it off. (Bonnie Tubbs photo)

The Rock Port High School Marching Band also took part in the Hamburg, Iowa, Popcorn Day Parade Saturday, September 7, 2024. Some junior high kids also joined in. (Abby Palmer photo)