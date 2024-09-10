P.E.O. Chapter FF recognized its 50 and 75 year members on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at a meeting held at the Good News Church in Tarkio, Missouri. Honorees traveled from as far as Kansas City, Missouri, and Kentucky to join the 70’s themed party. Members honored were initiated in the years 1974 and 1949 and have been dedicated members of the P.E.O. sisterhood ever since. Pictured at top are, from left to right: front row – Susan Slaughter, Tabitha Wintz, Debbie Beckman, Caroline Meek, JoAnn Bass, Mary Lou Knepper, Rosalee Seymour, and Virginia Meyerkorth; and back row – Jan Taylor, Rachel Meyer, Erica Taylor, Kymm Bredensteiner, Amy Hurst, Vickie Smith, Nan Stepp, Kris Umbarger, Teresa Smith, Gini Low, Linda Lee, Dallas Prather, Blu Dow, and Lori Seymour. The honorees included, above, from left to right: Debbie Beckman (50 years), Caroline Meek (50 years), JoAnn Bass (50 years), Mary Lou Knepper (50 years), and Rosalee Seymour (75 years).