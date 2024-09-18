Ryder Herron chases down Eli Danner, the WildCards’ quarterback, to get the tackle for a loss.

Bracton Cook and Jack Meyerkorth get a high-low tackle on Kingston Allman, receiver for the Wildcards.

Tayden Cook gets in the action his first game back following an injury and fights through a defender to get the tackle.

Desmond Chaney, from his defensive end position, gets the sack on quarterback Eli Danner.

Corbyn Jakub strolls into the end zone for two points.

The Rock Port Blue Jays hosted the Osborn/Stewartsville WildCards on Friday, September 13, 2024.

The game started off with Rock Port kicking and the WildCards receiving. It was only a quick three plays before Jack Meyerkorth would intercept the ball, giving the Jays good field position. Quarterback Corbyn Jakub would hit Meyerkorth two plays later on a 15 yard pass for a touchdown. The two point conversion was good.

This would be the theme throughout the night as Rock Port’s defense would hold the WildCards to little or no gain and get good field position.

Jakub would also hit Brock Holmes and Kendan Melton-Davis for touchdown passes. Both Jakub and Holmes would have two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, making the score 40-0.

Kendan Melton-Davis started the second quarter with a pick six. The junior varsity would see plenty of action in the second quarter with Logan Ellis and Westyn Amthor both scoring on the WildCards.

The game was called at halftime with a score of 70-0.

Rock Port will take on DeKalb Friday night for Homecoming.