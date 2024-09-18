The Rock Port Lady Jays’ golf team started their season with three matches in three days.

Their first match was a Best Ball Tournament Monday, September 9, 2024, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course. Karlie Gebhards finished in seventh place with a score of 100. Other Rock Port scores were: Landrey Kelly 115, Payten Shrader 116, Emma Teten 124, Olivia Roup 132, and Keira Roup 139.

The Lady Jays golfed well at Albany Tuesday, September 10. Landrey Kelly placed second with a score of 47, Karlie Gebhards placed third with a score of 49, and Payten Shrader placed fourth with a score of 52. Other Rock Port scores were: Keira Roup 62, and Olivia Roup 64.

The girls golfed at Tarkio against East Atchison and Mound City Wednesday, September 11. Scores for the Rock Port golfers were: Payten Shrader 53, Karlie Gebhards 58, Landrey Kelly 59, Emma Teten 61, and Hadleigh Jones 64.