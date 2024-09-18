The East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team traveled to Maryville, Missouri, September 9, 2024, to compete in a Best Ball Tournament at Mozingo Lake Golf Course. The girls had a great showing for the beginning of the season and the golfers were blessed with perfect weather. There were 15 teams and 83 golfers competing in the event. Lady Wolf Sydnee Bruns, at right, brought home a 4th place medal with a 96. Other EA scores included, from left to right, above: Olivia Schaefer – 139, Amelia Larson – 108, Jillian Hannah – 120, Sydnee Bruns, Kami Brown – 110, Danika Agnew – 126, Savanna Lindsay – 123, and Star Hankins – 135. (Shannon Bruns photos)