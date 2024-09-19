HHFJ Fall Rummage Sale in Rock Port

Helping Hands for Jesus will hold its fall rummage sale Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 2, 3, and 4, at the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The rummage sale will be open 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Items will be half price from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Friday’s sale will be 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. and will feature $1 bags. (Whatever fits in the bag you get for a dollar.) Proceeds from the sale will benefit the mission and support programs of Helping Hands for Jesus.

Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Fall Rummage Sale in Tarkio

The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary fall rummage sale is set for Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, 2024, at the Tarkio Legion Building (3rd and Broad). Donations will be accepted October 8-16, with no take-ins on October 17. For more information, call Barb Hines at 660-254-2787, KC Hines at 660-623-9297, or Linda Payton at 660-623-9399.