The Old Market Magician is returning to the Liberty Theatre this year and is bringing an additional magician as well as his acoustic rock band with music video illustrator J. Delgado. Local youth artists will also display their works of art before, during, and after the show.

The event will be held Saturday, October 5, 2024. The magic show will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the concert will follow. The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building at 417 S. Main, Rock Port, Missouri.

Admission will be a free will donation. Donations will go to a local charity.

Bring the whole family to Liberty Theatre for a fun afternoon!