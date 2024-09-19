The 40th annual Old Fashioned Saturday Night will be September 21, 2024. The event is held on Main Street in Rock Port. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with “The Star Spangled Banner” near the Atchison County Memorial Building. The Rock Port Tourism Board will hold the ping pong ball drop following the national anthem.

Registration for the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will again be at the intersection of Opp and Main.

Local entertainment will be in front of the Atchison County Memorial Building.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations will have games and activities of all kinds. You can get a walking taco, hamburger, or baked potato, satisfy your sweet tooth with a funnel cake, homemade ice cream or ’smores, find an assortment of baked goods, purchase a ticket to win a grill, get your picture taken, or stop by the petting zoo. You can ride in style on a fire truck or go for a ride with Duncan’s Carriage Rides. See the map on page 7 of this week’s edition for more information. (Click on weekly editions on this website to view the newspaper in its entirety)

Old Fashioned Saturday Night has been held annually for many years and is a great family entertainment event.

In event of rain, check the Atchison County Mail Facebook page or the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance and the churches of Rock Port and Watson will hold a community worship service Sunday, September 22, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited. A potluck dinner will be held following the service.