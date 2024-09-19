The 2024 Tarkio College Homecoming Weekend festivities will be held this Friday through Sunday, September 20 through 22. Several events will be taking place throughout the weekend, including a work day, golf tournament, meet and greet/socializing, luncheons and dinners, board meeting and alumni honors, and a choir rehearsal and church service. Honored classes include 1954, 1959, 1964, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1984, and 1989. Individual honorees include: Outstanding Alumnus Award in Memoriam – JoAnn Runyan ’67; Outstanding Alumnus Award – Francis Setlock ’74; Outstanding Arts Award – Steve Bartani ’90; Outstanding Faculty Award – Dr. Edgar Lee Hewett; Athletic Hall of Fame – 1970-71 Men’s Basketball Team and Coaches; and Charles McAdams Memorial Scholarship – Bannack Skillen, grandson of Bill Slaughter ’70 and Susan K. (Mehaffey) Slaughter ’70, and Ian Stepp, grandson of Carlotta Nannette (White) Stepp ’72. For more information, visit www.tarkioalumni.org or call 660-736-4208 (leave a message).