Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2024 annual meeting Wednesday, October 9, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Tarkio Community Building in Tarkio, Missouri. Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors, and friends.

A complimentary dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by the annual celebration of Atchison County’s pride points. In addition to recognition of business ventures and an ACDC update, you will hear from Atchison County graduates who chose to build their futures here. Contact ACDC (660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org) with your RSVP by Thursday, October 3.