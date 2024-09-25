Rock Port Telephone and Midwest Data Center will hold their annual customer appreciation lunch Friday, September 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year’s lunch is drive-through only. The drive-through starts at the corner of Cass and Main streets. Turn west onto Cass Street, then north on Market Street, drive past the Rock Port Telephone parking lot, then turn east onto West Mill. Lunches will be handed out at the warehouse located at 108 W. Mill.