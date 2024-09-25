The East Atchison Lady Wolves volleyball teams and Schoolhouse Rock organization are teaming up to host a volleyball Pink-Out Night Tuesday, October 8, 2024. East Atchison is playing Rock Port at the TAC (games begin at 5:30 p.m.) and the Schoolhouse Rock team is planning a cancer awareness event to raise funds for locals battling the disease.

That night, the Kids’ Korner Preschool students will recite the Pledge of Allegiance. The FCCLA organization is bringing baked goods to sell, but if anyone in the community wishes to contribute a food item to the bake sale as well, they would be greatly appreciated (baked goods need to be at the TAC by 5:00 p.m. that night). Pink and white volleyballs, signed by all EA and Rock Port players and coaches, will be auctioned off after the varsity game. All proceeds will go to families in Atchison County who are battling cancer.