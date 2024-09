Milton Mercantile will celebrate its first anniversary with a fall open house Saturday, October 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served and customers can shop for home decor, tea towels, door hangers, and more. Milton Mercantile will introduce their new “hat bar” and shirts will be pressed on-site. Milton Mercantile is located at 30507 Noble Avenue, Fairfax.