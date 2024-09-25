Tarkio Parks & Recreation, along with the Flower Mill, are hosting Friendship Day festivities Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28.

Free flowers will be handed out while supplies last at 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, at the Flower Mill in Tarkio. Head down to 606 Main Street in Tarkio and get some flowers for your friends.

Saturday’s events in Tarkio include a 5K Color Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. at the TAC. Registration is from 7:45-8:15 a.m. Admission is $10. The Friendship Day main event with food, games, music, and fun will be held later that same day on Main Street from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. (there is a $5 entrance fee). There will be bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, snow cones, and lots of vendor booths. A beer garden will be available from 4:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. From 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., people can sign up for a cornhole tournament (the fee is $30 per team). A kids “dance party” with music, bubbles and fun will take place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Adam Showalter will be performing from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. Join in a fun evening as Tarkio Parks and Rec thanks the community for the support and donations over the years!