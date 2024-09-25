The Tarkio High School Chapter of National Honor Society (NHS) will be hosting two blood drives this school year, which will allow more opportunities for community members to save lives. The fall drive is Thursday, September 26, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on the upper level of the gym at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC), 110 N. 13th Street, Tarkio, Missouri.

There is a home EA football game that same Thursday night, so come donate before cheering on a Wolf win! Community Blood Center and NHS are starting with 60 slots for donations, but it is hoped that more will be needed. To sign up, visit https://donate.savealifenow.org/…/drive_schedule/82660.