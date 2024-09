The Rock Port vs. Mound City volleyball game originally scheduled to be played Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at Mound City has been moved to Rock Port. The Rock Port team will hold its Pink Out night that evening. Games begin at 6 p.m.

The Rock Port Blue Jay football team will have its Pink Out Friday, October 4. The Blue Jays will host Nodaway Valley that evening. The game begins at 7 p.m.