The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting a Scare-crow Decorating Contest for businesses and residences in Tarkio. Get creative and put a scarecrow out in front of your business or home and send the Tarkio Chamber Facebook page a picture of your creation and where it’s located to be entered into the contest!

One business and one residential scarecrow will be picked to win the grand prize of $50 Tarkio Chamber Bucks to be used at any Tarkio Chamber affiliated business. Photos must be submitted by Sunday, October 20, 2024. Winners will be announced following the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Halloween costume parade on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Help make Tarkio festive for fall!