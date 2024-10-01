C.A.R.E. of Atchison County, Inc., will hold a candlelight vigil in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2024, on the east steps of the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port. Victim advocates are Teresa Morehouse and Kris Davis. C.A.R.E. board members are Glenn Scott, Dennis Martin, Sandy Marr, Gloria Graves, Fritz Brandenburg, Hilary Christiansen, and Sarah Watkins.