East Atchison and Rock Port will go head to head on the volleyball court next Tuesday, October 8, and during the contests, East Atchison will be celebrating their Pink-Out Night, as well as Senior Night. There will be special activities, including a bake sale and auction, to raise money for locals fighting cancer. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. at the TAC. Come out and show your support!

Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time to make Friendship Day festivities such a success! It was great to see everyone out and about having a good time.

Helping Hands for Jesus will hold its fall rummage sale this week. Stop by the Rock Port United Methodist Church to shop for bargains!

If you want to go on an old-fashioned hayride, the Linden Christian Church invites you to its hayride and wiener roast this Saturday, October 5, at 5:00 p.m. Celebrate with the church and come join the fun.

Happy 21st birthday to Holden Farmer on October 1, and happy 29th birthday to Chandler Farmer on October 4!

