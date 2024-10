The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary fall rummage sale is set for Friday, October 18, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 19, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., at the Tarkio Legion Building (3rd and Broad). Donations will be accepted October 8-16, 1:00-4:00 p.m., with no take-ins on October 17. For more information, call Barb Hines (660-254-2787), KC Hines (660-623-9297), or Linda Payton (660-623-9399).