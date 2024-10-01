Helping Hands for Jesus will hold its fall rummage sale Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 2, 3, and 4, at the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The rummage sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Items will be half price from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Friday’s sale will be from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. and will feature $1 bags. (Whatever fits in the bag you get for a dollar.) Proceeds from the sale will benefit the mission and support programs of Helping Hands for Jesus.