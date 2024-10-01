The Old Market Magician is returning to the Liberty Theatre this year and is bringing an additional magician as well as his acoustic rock band.

The emcee will be JuJu the Mystic. Julian Henning (also known as JuJu the Mystic) is a rap artist and close-up magician. During the show, you’ll be able to see him display both his magic and uncanny rhyming abilities.

Professional comic book artist, Jeff Delgado, will be displaying his wicked artwork in the theater, which will also be for sale. Jeff is originally from New York and sells his art at Comic Cons throughout the country.

As a young music artist who created original songs with her dad, Jessica Blaylock opened for bands such as the likes of Cursive. She then took a long hiatus away from music. Her distinct signature voice is now ready to return to serenade the Liberty Theatre.

Known for performing on the streets of downtown Omaha, Ryan Chandler is the latest magician to receive the David P. Abbott Award from the Omaha Magical Society. His TV appearances include The CW Network’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” as well as their magic special “Penn & Teller: Try This At Home.” His first album, “Labyrinth” was released in 2011. This marks his return to music with his new album, “Monsters & Ghosts.”

As a classically trained cellist, Audrey Herron has worked with many groups, notably performing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Her haunting cello strings can be heard on Ryan’s new album, “Monsters & Ghosts” and she will be featured throughout the second half of the show.

Local youth artists will also display their works of art before, during, and after the show.

The event will be held Saturday, October 5, 2024. The magic show will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the concert will follow. The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building at 417 S. Main, Rock Port, Missouri.

Admission will be a free will donation. Donations will go to a local charity.

Bring the whole family to Liberty Theatre for a fun afternoon!