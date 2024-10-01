October 7, 1949

• The Rock Port Sorosis study club has begun its 52nd year. Sorosis has the distinction of having been in existence longer than any other similar organization in Rock Port.

• At Monday evening’s meeting of the Ralph Greer Post of the American Legion it was decided to erect a permanent memorial to Atchison County’s dead of World Wars I and II.

• The Atchison County Library has added a station wagon for use in its operations of serving the county with reading material. It will be used when the heavier bookmobile is otherwise engaged.

• An army news release from headquarters of the 64th Engineer base battalion in Japan says that Pfc. Don P. Shandy has left recently to attend a leadership school for 30 days near Hiroshima. Shandy has worked on various jobs in a map-making project of the 95th Engineer reproduction company since his arrival in Japan last February.

• Conoco Town in north Rock Port is advertising itself as the “Finest Cafe in the City” with the best soft drinks, ice cream, short orders and meals. It also provides tobacco, gasoline, oils, auto accessories, tires, tubes and tube repair, as well as a taxi service to all parts of town and a tank wagon service.

October 3, 1974

• Mr. and Mrs. Albert Herron of Rock Port will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house Sunday, October 6, at the United Methodist Church educational building.

• Cox’s Conglomerations: “Who says it doesn’t pay to mark your belongings. We just received in the mail a small tape recorder we thought we had lost in Chicago last year. It came from Great Bend, Kansas, a place I don’t recall having visited.”

• The new members of the Rock Port FHA Chapter had to wear two different shoes, rolled up socks, skirts and blouses that did not match, aprons that were on backwards, their hair in pony tails with a flower in it, and carry brooms.

• Kimosabi: “Our local Evil Knievals are planning their own stupendous, colossal, unbelievable stunt. Blu LaHue and Stub Taylor are going to jump a bicycle over Rock Creek. It hasn’t been determined who will ride and who will push.”

September 30, 1999

• Midland Insurance, Inc. of Rock Port has once again been awarded membership in Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa’s Million Dollar Club for outstanding achievement in writing crop hail insurance for the company in 1999.

• Ann Husing of Rock Port was installed as Northwest District Director of the Garden Club. The Rock Port Community Garden Club attended the annual meeting of the northwest district in Rosendale, Missouri.

• The Operation Jason fishing derby and auction was a success. There were 14 boats that reeled in this year’s “Catch of the Day” – which fed around 150 people. Over $3,000 was raised.