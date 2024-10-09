Quarterback Corbyn Jakub gives a good stiff arm as he goes down the sideline. (JR Chaney photos)

Maybe there was a penalty here as Brock Holmes gets tackled out of bounds.

Receiver Tayden Cook gets welcomed back to the offense as he catches a touchdown pass from Corbyn Jakub.

Kendan Melton-Davis hits pay dirt with a catch from Corbyn Jakub.

Ryder Herron goes horizontal as he gets the sack.

Gabe Gebhards fights through a defender to get the tackle.

The battle of two undefeated teams lived up to the hype Friday, October 4, at Blue Jay Stadium in Rock Port. Going into the game, Nodaway Valley was ranked #2 and Rock Port #4.

Rock Port would strike first but Nodaway Valley would answer right back, making the score 6-8. The Thunder added one more touchdown as the Jays were trying to make adjustments to get things going. On the next possession, Jakub would scramble 38 yards and the two point conversion was good bringing the score to 14-16. Nodaway Valley would once again add two more scores, bringing the score to 14-30. Jakub would pull some magic out and hit Kendan Melton-Davis, who took it to the house. On the Thunder’s next series the Rock Port defense came up big holding them in four downs, giving the Jays short mid field. On the next play, Jakub would hit Tayden Cook on a post route for 6, bringing the score to 28-30 going into halftime.

Following halftime, both teams would exchange scores with big plays like a fourth down and 10 when Jakub hit Jack Meyerkorth for a 50 yard TD to make the score 36-30.

It was the fourth quarter that showed who was in better shape as Rock Port would continue to wear down Nodaway Valley and slowly pull away with the final score of 66-42 Rock Port.

Rock Port had 391 combined rushing and passing yards, with Jack Meyerkorth having 128 yards receiving and Corbyn Jakub 99 yards rushing. Defensively, the Jays had three players with double digit tackles – Ryder Herron 11, Jack Meyerkorth 12, and Tayden Cook 11. The Jays’ defense also caused seven turnovers as Kendan Melton-Davis, Desmond Chaney, and Ryder Herron all had fumble recoveries. Jack Meyerkorth and Tayden Cook each had one interception, and Corbyn Jakub had two interceptions. This was a complete team effort.

Rock Port will travel to Mound City this Friday, October 11.