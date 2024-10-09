The East Atchison and Rock Port golf teams placed first and second respectively at the Auburn, Nebraska, Tournament Monday, September 30. Pictured are, from left to right, Landrey Kelly, Savanna Lindsay, Emma Teten, Kamryn Brown, Sydnee Bruns, Payten Shrader, Jillian Hannah, Hadleigh Jones, Amelia Larson, and Karlie Gebhards. (Shannon Bruns photo)

The East Atchison Lady Wolves and Rock Port Lady Blue Jays traveled to Auburn, Nebraska, on Monday, September 30, 2024. The Lady Wolves won the tournament with a team score of 406, followed by Rock Port in 2nd with 416. Several golfers also brought home individual medals.

Results from the two teams follow: East Atchison – Sydnee Bruns shot a 96 for 3rd place, Jillian Hannah shot a 97 for 4th place, Amelia Larson shot a 102 for 6th place, Kamryn Brown shot a 112 for 8th place, and Savanna Lindsay shot a 121; and Rock Port – Karlie Gebhards shot a 94 for 2nd place, Payten Shrader shot a 101 for 5th place, Landrey Kelly shot a 109 for 7th place, Hadleigh Jones shot a 112 for 9th place, and Emma Teten shot a 115.

Both teams will be competing in Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Class 1, District 4 Golf Tournament this Wednesday, October 9, in Plattsburg.