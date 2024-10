The Rock Port and Watson United Methodist Churches will host a family movie night Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Come watch “Coco” at the Rock Port United Methodist Church (208 W. Opp). Wear your Halloween costume for an evening of fun! Hot dogs with all the fixings will be served. There will also be a costume contest and pumpkin/gourd decorating. All children are encouraged to be with their parents.