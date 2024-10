The Lady Wolves traveled to St. Joseph, Missouri, October 2, 2024, to compete at the Fairview Golf Course against Lafayette and Rock Port. East Atchison had a team score of 200 and won the event. Lady Wolf Sydnee Bruns was the match medalist with a 46.

Other Lady Wolves’ scores include: Kamryn Brown – 48, Amelia Larson – 52, Savanna Lindsay – 54, Star Hankins – 62, Danika Agnew – 63, and Olivia Schaefer – 66.

Rock Port scores were not provided.