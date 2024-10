Pleasant View Nursing Home is holding its last enchilada meal for the year Tuesday, October 22. The meal will be served from Pleasant View,470 Rainbow Drive, Rock Port, Missouri, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The meal includes beef enchilada, Mexican rice, and refried beans for $12.00 If you would like to guarantee a meal, call 660-744-6252 by 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, to hold a meal.