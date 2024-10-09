Pleasant View Nursing Home will hold a trunk or treat event Saturday, October 26, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the front parking lot. Pleasant View is located at 470 Rainbow Drive, Rock Port, Missouri.

The public is invited to set up a trunk. If setting up a trunk, you are asked to be set up by 3:30 p.m.

All activities and food will be free and will include a fortune teller, bounce house, face painting, bobbing for apples, and hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, hot chocolate, apple cider, caramel apples, popcorn, and cookies.

Pleasant View is hosting this free event as a thank you to the community for their continued support.