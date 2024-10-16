Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following business was inspected October 9, 2024:

Atchison County Nutrition Center

412 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: Dirty can opener.

• Core Items: None were reported.

Food Country

300 U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: None were reported.

• Core Items: Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Several boxes of food items on floor of walk-in freezer. Cardboard on shelves of dairy cooler (yogurt). Cabinet in disrepair under soda dispenser. Vent hood dirty. Fan covers on cooler units dusty – Produce/dairy walk-in the worst. Unshielded lights. Damaged wall by west door to back room and duct tape on mop board in break area. *Discussed ice and hot holding procedures.

Subway

303 S. 10th Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: None were reported.

• Core Items: Toilet seat taped – not easily cleanable or able to sanitize. Bad door gasket on walk-in freezer.