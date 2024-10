A benefit fish fry and silent auction, will be held Saturday, October 26, at the Velma Houts Building (201 E. U.S. Hwy. 136) in Rock Port. Serving starts at 5:00 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted. The live auction will begin after the fish fry. The event is being held to benefit Eric Krutz, who was injured in a farming accident earlier this month.