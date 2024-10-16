The Brownville Fine Arts Association will host “Backyard Bounty,” presented by Bill Clemente Friday, October 18, at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street in Brownville, Nebraska. The program will begin at 6:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Bill, a former professor at Peru State College, is an avid bird enthusiast and enjoys sharing his vast knowledge of birding. His program will include information on a wide variety of seasonal essentials such as attracting and feeding birds, identification, and enjoying them through the season.