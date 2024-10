The Fairfax Optimist Club invites all “spooks” to a Trunk-or-Treat in the Fairfax City Park Thursday, October 31, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Pictures will be taken at 5:30 p.m. on the stage. Come grab goodies and enjoy hot dogs and drinks. If you would like to join the fun and reserve a spot to hand out treats by trunk or table, contact Sam O’Riley by October 28 at 660-623-0062.