A benefit fish fry and live auction will be held Saturday, October 26, at the Velma Houts Building (201 E. U.S. Hwy. 136) in Rock Port. Serving starts at 5:00 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted. The live auction will begin after the fish fry.

Some of the items donated for the auction include:

• 1995 Chiefs football, autographed by the team

• Beck’s Seed – Trip to Secrets Wild Orchid and St. James Resorts Montego Bay, Jamaica. Available dates for the trip are February 4-9 or February 9-14 and the flight will be on the Indiana charter flight. Rock Creek Seeds will be providing travel and lodging expenses to Indiana for the flight.

• 24 Bags of Axis Seed corn, valued at $7,000

• 250 gallons of diesel and 500 gallons of LP from Agra Land

• ¼ beef

• Load of road rock (spread), donated by Spiegel Farms

• ½” Milwaukee Impact driver, donated by Double M Towing

• Semi bumper, donated by Graybill Tire

• 160 acres of fungicide application, donated by Meyerkorth Aviation

• Halloween Quilt, donated by Watson Quilters

• Henery Golden Boy rifle

• Flat screen TV, donated by Benefiel Towing

• ¼ hog, donated by Hamburg Locker

• 1 ton Cooper & Hunter HyperHeat minisplit and installation, donated by Midwest Minisplit Co.

• 40 Units of Soybeans. donated by Nutrien Ag Solutions

• Ruger MK4 22

• 12 ga. Coach shotgun

• Knight Muzzle Loader

• Ruger 22 Magnum

• Stihl chain saw

• 30 ton of rock

The event is being held to benefit Eric Krutz, who was injured in a farming accident last month.

There is an account set up at Citizens Bank & Trust if anyone would like to make a donation.