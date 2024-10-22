A benefit fish fry and live auction will be held Saturday, October 26, at the Velma Houts Building (201 E. U.S. Hwy. 136) in Rock Port. Serving starts at 5:00 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted. The live auction will begin after the fish fry.
Some of the items donated for the auction include:
• 1995 Chiefs football, autographed by the team
• Beck’s Seed – Trip to Secrets Wild Orchid and St. James Resorts Montego Bay, Jamaica. Available dates for the trip are February 4-9 or February 9-14 and the flight will be on the Indiana charter flight. Rock Creek Seeds will be providing travel and lodging expenses to Indiana for the flight.
• 24 Bags of Axis Seed corn, valued at $7,000
• 250 gallons of diesel and 500 gallons of LP from Agra Land
• ¼ beef
• Load of road rock (spread), donated by Spiegel Farms
• ½” Milwaukee Impact driver, donated by Double M Towing
• Semi bumper, donated by Graybill Tire
• 160 acres of fungicide application, donated by Meyerkorth Aviation
• Halloween Quilt, donated by Watson Quilters
• Henery Golden Boy rifle
• Flat screen TV, donated by Benefiel Towing
• ¼ hog, donated by Hamburg Locker
• 1 ton Cooper & Hunter HyperHeat minisplit and installation, donated by Midwest Minisplit Co.
• 40 Units of Soybeans. donated by Nutrien Ag Solutions
• Ruger MK4 22
• 12 ga. Coach shotgun
• Knight Muzzle Loader
• Ruger 22 Magnum
• Stihl chain saw
• 30 ton of rock
The event is being held to benefit Eric Krutz, who was injured in a farming accident last month.
There is an account set up at Citizens Bank & Trust if anyone would like to make a donation.